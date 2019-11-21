Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Drops 26 in loss
Reaves tallied 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3PT, 1-1 FT) while racking up four rebounds, five assists and four steals in a loss to Stockton on Wednesday.
Reaves was again a menace on both ends of the court, leading Texas in scoring while setting season highs with five treys and four steals. The former Nittany Lion has found his groove from the field over the last two games, making 14-of-23 shots (60.1 percent). Through five games, he ranks 12th in the G League with 2.4 steals per contest.
