Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Inks two-way with Mavs

Reaves has signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks.

Reaves, the 2018-19 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, didn't hear his name called during the 2019 Draft, but he'll get a chance to showcase his skills within the Mavericks' organization. Last year, with Penn State, he averaged 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a combined 3.5 steals/blocks across 33.0 minutes.

