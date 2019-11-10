Play

Reaves posted 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's G League loss against Memphis.

Reaves was the leading scorer for the Legends on Saturday, as he totaled 22 points across 36.4 percent overall shooting while knocking down two three-pointers. In two G League games, the Penn State product is averaging 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds.

