Reaves tallied 29 points (8-13 FG, 7-10 3PT, 4-6 FT) while contributing five rebounds and two steals in a loss to Austin on Wednesday.

Both the scoring total and made three-pointers were career highs for Reaves, who has now scored 20-plus points in four of his 11 games with Texas. The undrafted rookie is averaging 17.2 points while shooting 41.3 percent from the field this season.