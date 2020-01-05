Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Logs DNP Saturday
Reaves did not play in Saturday's contest versus South Bay.
Reaves' absence was listed as per coach's decision. The 22-year-old may have simply been getting a breather for the second game of a back-to-back set after struggling to the tune of a 31.2 percent field-goal mark over his last four contests.
