Reaves scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected 10 rebounds in a G League win over Oklahoma City on Thursday.

After hitting less than half of his field-goal attempts in each of his previous eight games, Reaves shot an efficient 6-for-11 on Thursday en route to 18 points. The 10-rebound performance was one below the undrafted rookie's season high and helped Reaves tally his second double-double of the campaign.