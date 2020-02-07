Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Out with wrist injury
Reaves did not play in Thursday's contest against Agua Caliente due to a wrist injury.
Reaves has now missed each of the Legends' last three games. The undrafted rookie is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in the G League this season.
