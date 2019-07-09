Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Paces bench in points
Reaves tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during the Mavericks' 105-101 loss to the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
The undrafted rookie from Penn State had scuffled from the field over his first two summer tilts (6-20 FG), but he rectified that for the most part Monday. Reaves' path to a roster spot and meaningful playing time got even more challenging with the trade acquisition of Delon Wright on Sunday, but he'll look to continue making a strong case during his remaining games in the desert.
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.