Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Paces bench in points

Reaves tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during the Mavericks' 105-101 loss to the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

The undrafted rookie from Penn State had scuffled from the field over his first two summer tilts (6-20 FG), but he rectified that for the most part Monday. Reaves' path to a roster spot and meaningful playing time got even more challenging with the trade acquisition of Delon Wright on Sunday, but he'll look to continue making a strong case during his remaining games in the desert.