Reaves scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) and collected eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over Iowa on Saturday.

Reaves was effective during his time on the court, registering a 12 +/- while stuffing the box score. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.3 minutes this season.