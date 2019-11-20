Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Posts full stat line in win
Reaves scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) and collected eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over Iowa on Saturday.
Reaves was effective during his time on the court, registering a 12 +/- while stuffing the box score. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.3 minutes this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...