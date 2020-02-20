Reaves scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and collected four steals in Wednesday's G League loss to South Bay.

Reaves, who had been sidelined by a wrist injury, was back on the court for the first time since Jan. 29. He is averaging 13.9 points in the G League this season but is shooting only 41.1 percent from the field.