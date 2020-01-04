Reaves tallied 12 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) along with five rebounds and three blocks in a loss to Stockton on Friday.

Reaves has struggled of late, averaging only nine points on 31.2 percent shooting from the field over his last four games. On the season, the Penn State product has posted per-game averages of 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals over 22 contests.