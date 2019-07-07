Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Scores 13 off the bench

Reaves notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 18 minutes in Saturday's 110-81 win over the Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League.

While Reaves is likely headed to a stint in the G-League the former Penn State star lit it up in the Big Ten and has the skills to make an impact in the NBA. His Exhibit 10 deal will leave the door open for a promotion, but the Mavericks' depth chart is chock-full of backcourt talent, and it's unlikely that he'll be needed.