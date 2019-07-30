Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Signs two-way deal with Dallas

Reaves has signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Reaves played with Dallas in the Summer League, averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. With it being a two-way contract, he will likely spend the bulk of his time in the G-League with the Mavericks affiliate, the Texas Legends.