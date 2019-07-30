Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Signs two-way deal with Dallas
Reaves has signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Reaves played with Dallas in the Summer League, averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. With it being a two-way contract, he will likely spend the bulk of his time in the G-League with the Mavericks affiliate, the Texas Legends.
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...