Reaves hasn't appeared in any of the first four regular season games in 2019-20.

Reaves hasn't cracked the regular season rotation thus far this season, this after averaging 3.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 0.4 threes across 11.4 minutes in five preseason tilts. He's a potential impact player on the defensive end, but Reaves may have to prove himself in the G League before he has the chance to show what he can do for the Mavericks.