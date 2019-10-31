Mavericks' Josh Reaves: Yet to make regular season debut
Reaves hasn't appeared in any of the first four regular season games in 2019-20.
Reaves hasn't cracked the regular season rotation thus far this season, this after averaging 3.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 0.4 threes across 11.4 minutes in five preseason tilts. He's a potential impact player on the defensive end, but Reaves may have to prove himself in the G League before he has the chance to show what he can do for the Mavericks.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.