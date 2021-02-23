Richardson (hip) will play in Monday's game against Memphis.
As expected, Richardson, who's battling left hip soreness, will take the court for a 12th straight matchup. Over those past 12 games, the guard is averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds while playing 31.1 minutes.
