Richardson (calf) will play in Wednesday's contest against Charlotte.
As expected, Richardson will take the floor for the Mavs on Wednesday after being deemed probable with a calf injury. The sharpshooting guard is currently averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 40 percent from deep.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Probable Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Goes for 21 in blowout•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Puts up 12 points in debut•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Goes off for 23 points•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Scores nine in start•