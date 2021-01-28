Richardson is active for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
After missing the last nine games, Richardson has cleared the league's health protocols and will be available against the Jazz Wednesday night. According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, the 27-year-old will immediately rejoin the starting five. Richardson was averaging 13.8 points over 32.5 minutes per game prior to his nine-game absence.
