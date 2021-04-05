Richardson (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Richardson's status is moving in the right direction after missing Saturday's win over the Wizards with a sore left calf. The Mavs will likely wait until he can test out the calf during pregame warmups, but all signs point to the guard returning to action Monday night.
