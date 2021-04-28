Richardson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.
Both Richardson and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) were doubtful earlier in the day, but the pair has been bumped up to questionable after missing the last three games. A more definitive update should come after shootaround Thursday morning.
