Richardson scored 14 points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Richardson went cold with his shot from the field, struggling particularly from three-point range. He picked up his performance from the free-throw line, highlighted by surprising volume. The other encouraging aspect of Richardson's performance was his defensive stats, as it was the first time this season that he managed multiple steals and blocks in the same contest. Early on with Dallas, Richardson's defensive stats have fallen below his career norms, though as he continues to recover from a lengthy absence caused by the COVID-19 health and safety protocols his numbers may continue to improve.