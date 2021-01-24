Richardson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was in attendance Saturday for Dallas' 133-108 loss to the Rockets, signaling that he could be cleared to return to action as soon as Monday's game against the Nuggets, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Of the four Mavericks players currently out due to the league's health and safety protocols, Richardson appears to be the closest to playing. Since he's missed the Mavericks' last eight games, Richardson could be eased back into the mix with a restricted minutes count once he gains full clearance. Prior to being shut down earlier this month, Richardson was averaging 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 32.5 minutes per game.