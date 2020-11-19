Richardson, along with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, have been traded from the 76ers to the Mavericks in exchange for Seth Curry, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Richardson will head to Dallas, where he can fill a significant role on the wing. He could start at shooting guard or small forward next to Tim Hardaway Jr., which would presumably shift Dorian Finney-Smith to the bench. Richardson saw 30.8 minutes per game last season with the 76ers, and that's about what we can expect from him with the Mavericks. In 2019-20, he averaged 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.