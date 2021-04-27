Richardson (hamstring) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
It appears Richardson is headed toward missing his third game in a row due to hamstring soreness. If he's ruled out, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Trey Burke could see increased workloads once again.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Unavailable Monday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Likely out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Scores in double figures•