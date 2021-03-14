Richardson recorded 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals Saturday in a 116-103 win at Denver.

Richardson benefited from Thursday's absences of Luka Doncic (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) by logging his scoring high for the Mavericks. Though they returned Saturday, he still marked his fourth Mavs game with at least 20 points. Richardson had not recorded consecutive 20-point games since January last year. He has been unable to break past serving as their fourth scoring option, behind the aforementioned two players and Tim Hardaway.