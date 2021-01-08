Richardson totaled 14 points (5-15, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 124-117 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Although his numbers may not reflect his impact, the guard came on strong in all the right moments on Thursday. With every passing game as a Maverick, he's carving out a significant role and has effectively pushed Tim Hardaway out of the starting five for the foreseeable future. If he can clean up his shot selection a bit, the backcourt duo of Richardson and Luka Doncic will be tough to stop.