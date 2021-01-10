Richardson is expected to quarantine for at least seven days after he entered the NBA's health and safety protocol Saturday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. "The expectation is that a lot of those things aren't going to resolve quickly," Carlisle said, regarding Richardson's situation. "All of those timeframes you mentioned have validity," after Townsend asked Carlisle if Richardson would remain out for seven, 10 or 14 days.

Richardson, Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith entered the protocol after one of the three reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. If Richardson is determined merely to be a close contact rather than infected by the virus, he'll likely be subject to the shorter quarantine period, while a positive test would likely result in him missing 14 days or longer. With averages of 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 assists through the Mavericks' first eight games, Richardson was already looking like a drop candidate in 12-team leagues, and the uncertainty of when he'll play again only makes it tougher for fantasy managers to hold him.