Richardson posted one point (0-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 loss to the Rockets.

After going 6-for-9 from the field and 5-of-5 from deep just two days prior, Richardson crashed about as hard as possible Wednesday. Richardson takes just under half of his shots from three-point land, so when he struggles from deep, it will often result in bad scoring performances. In 10 games this season where he's failed to make a three, he's averaged just 5.9 points. He also isn't providing enough else in those contests -- 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists -- to grind out a passable fantasy performance.