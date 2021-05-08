Richardson posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Richardson made multiple threes for the third game in a row and did a good job of filling the stat sheet Friday, as he recorded at least three tallies in four of the five biggest categories. The 18-point output also represents his highest scoring mark since March 21, when he finished with 21 points in a road win over the Blazers.