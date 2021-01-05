Richardson posted 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), a rebound and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 113-100 win over the Rockets.

The Mavericks committed 31 fouls in a very physical contest. Despite fouling out, Richardson had a decent showing, and so far, he's proving to be a valuable upgrade to the Dallas backcourt. Although he's only converting 42 percent of his shots at the moment, he'll be a dangerous weapon when he eventually heats up.