Richardson had 21 points (8-13 Fg, 4-8 3PT, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

The Mavs jumped out to a 77-27 halftime lead -- yes, you read that correctly -- so this one was virtually over midway through the second quarter. Nonetheless, Richardson played a team-high 27 minutes and registered his highest point total in three games with the Mavs. Richardson also added two assists and one steal.