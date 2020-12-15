Richardson recorded 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Bucks.

Richardson seems to have a tight grip in one of the two starting forward roles, and he clearly left his mark in this game -- he finished second in the team in scoring only trailing Luka Doncic, who posted 27 points. Richardson has averaged at least 13 points in each of his last two NBA seasons and all signs point towards him being a starter this season.