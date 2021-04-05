Richardson (calf) is available for Monday's game versus Utah.
The 27-year-old was upgraded from questionable to probable earlier in the day, so it's not a surprise he'll be suiting up Monday. Richardson should rejoin the starting five after being a late scratch for Saturday's game due to calf tightness.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Bumped up to probable•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Uncertain for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Surprise late scratch•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Scores eight with six boards•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Totals 20 points Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Drops 20 points•