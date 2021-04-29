Richardson (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's game against Detroit.
After missing the last three games with a right hamstring issue, Richardson will be back in the rotation -- and likely the starting lineup -- Thursday night. He could see a slight uptick in usage rate with Luka Doncic (elbow) sidelined.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Bumped up to questionable•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Unlikely to play vs. Pistons•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Out vs. Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Doubtful for Tuesday's game•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Unavailable Monday•