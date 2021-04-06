Richardson closed with 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 111-103 victory over Utah.

Richardson returned to the lineup after sitting out the previous game against the Wizards. It appears as though it was simply a minor concern he was dealing with and the opposition may have also been a contributing factor. Despite having a solid role for his new team, Richardson has continued to underwhelm this season and should be viewed as more of a streamer than a must-roster commodity.