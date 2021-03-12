Richardson produced 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, two blocked shots, a steal and a rebound across 35 minutes in Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Without Luka Doncic in the lineup, Richardson summoned up some of the magic he produced so often in Philadelphia. The transfer to Dallas has been a mixed bag for the standout guard, and playing second fiddle to Doncic hasn't helped his fantasy value. He needed a Doncic absence to put up his best scoring total in a Mavericks uniform. Richardson is certainly worth a spot on fantasy rosters, but his awesome talent will continue to be overshadowed by the marquee players.