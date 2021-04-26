Richardson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Kings.
All three of Richardson, Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and JJ Redick (heel) are now listed as doubtful, so it looks like the Mavs will be without three of their regular contributors. If Richardson does ultimately sit out, Tim Hardaway Jr. would likely make another start in his place.
