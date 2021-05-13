Richardson will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

With the return of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) and the Mavericks inserting Dwight Powell into the starting five, Richardson is the odd man out Wednesday. He'll come off the bench for the first time this season, but he should still be available for his usual minutes as a reserve. The 27-year-old is averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game this season.