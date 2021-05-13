Richardson totaled three points (1-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 125-107 win over the Pelicans.

With the Mavericks electing to go big by starting both Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell, Richardson came off the bench for the first time this season. The results for Richardson were abysmal as he struggled from the field and failed to impact the game defensively. The 27-year-old's future grows even bleaker as he may see another demotion whenever JJ Reddick returns from his heel injury.