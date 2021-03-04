Richardson has averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per game over his last six games.

Though Richardson has been consistently providing offensive support behind stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of late, he hasn't delivered any truly eye-popping scoring lines of late, topping out at 17 points during that six-game span. It's worth noting that Porzingis missed three of those contests and Doncic was sidelined for Wednesday's 87-78 win over the Thunder with lower-back tightness, so Richardson is probably more likely to see his production decrease from this level once both Doncic and Porzingis are back to full health. Even though Richardson was unable to fully take advantage of Doncic's absence Wednesday, he at least supplemented his 16 points (on 5-for-14 shooting) with a season-high four steals.