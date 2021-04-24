Richardson (hamstring) is out Saturday against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson will miss his first game since April 3 and just his second game since Jan. 27. In his absence, JJ Redick, Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke could see more minutes.
