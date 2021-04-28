Richardson (hamstring) is out Tuesday against the Warriors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Richardson will miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with right hamstring soreness. In his absence, Trey Burke, Jalen Brunson and JJ Redick are candidates to see more minutes.
