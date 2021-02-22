Richardson is listed as probable for Monday's game against Memphis due to tightness in his left hip.

The issue doesn't look to be anything overly concerning, but it's something to keep an eye on as the Mavericks return to play after an eight-day break due to postponements. Richardson struggled in his last appearance (Feb. 14 vs. POR), finishing with just six points, three assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes. Prior to that game, he'd scored in double-figures in four straight, averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 made threes in that span.