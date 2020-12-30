Richardson (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
The 27-year-old was originally considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, but he's now been upgraded to probable. Richardson should take up his usual spot in the starting lineup versus the Hornets.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Goes for 21 in blowout•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Puts up 12 points in debut•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Goes off for 23 points•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Scores nine in start•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Projected as starter•