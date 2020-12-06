Coach Rick Carlisle on Sunday said he projects Richardson to be a starter, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carlisle seems to like the idea of pairing Richardson alongside Luka Doncic, a role in which Richardson would figure to guard the opposing team's best perimeter player. The 27-year-old wing is entering his first year in Dallas after he averaged 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals per game during 2019-20 for the 76ers. His main contenders for minutes on this Dallas squad will likely come from Tim Hardaway and Dorian Finney-Smith.