Richardson had 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-117 win over Atlanta.

It was a relatively quiet performance, but Richardson still managed to score in double-digits for the fifth time in the past six games. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 33.3 minutes during that six-game stretch.