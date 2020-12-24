Richardson had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal during a 106-102 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

Richardson was the Mavericks' second leading scorer behind Luka Doncic. It appears the 27-year-old will receive a good amount of playing time, as evidenced by his 36 minutes Wednesday. And with Kristaps Porzingis out, Richardson will likely remain the second or third scoring option until the big man's return.