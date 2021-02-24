Richardson had 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Richardson was the only other starter to score in double digits alongside Luka Doncic, but he didn't do much aside from surpassing the 15-point mark for the second straight contest -- and for the fourth time in his last seven appearances. He is usually able to contribute in more ways than just scoring, but his output was rather limited this time around and he delivered a subpar outing aside from his scoring figures.