Richardson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's still unclear whether Richardson will have to miss a second game in a row due to right hamstring soreness. Tim Hardaway started in Saturday's win over the Lakers but managed just eight points on 13 field-goal attempts.
More News
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Scores in double figures•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Scores 16 points against Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Scores 14 on 16 shots•
-
Mavericks' Josh Richardson: Fails to convert field goal•