Richardson (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, ... reports.
The calf injury is a new one for Richardson, who posted 21 points in Sunday's blowout win over the Clippers. If the 27-year-old wing is forced to miss any time, that could mean an increased workload for James Johnson
