Richardson is questionable for Saturday's game against Los Angeles due to right hamstring tightness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Richardson has apparently come down with tightness in his right hamstring after logging 31 minutes of action during the Mavericks' win against the Lakers on Thursday. Expect JJ Redick and Tim Hardaway to see increased run if Richardson is ultimately held out Saturday.
